Former royal correspondent, Wesley Kerr tells how November 20, 1992 could have spelled the end of the monarchy.
It was on that day, that Windsor Castle went up in flames.
At the time, Queen Elizabeth II's son Prince Andrew was the only one inside the castle, where today, the monarch is holed up on self isolation because of COVID-19.
'What a terrible blow that must have been for the Queen. She must have thought I am a custodian of this place and I failed in my duties,' Kerr recalled.
'In the evening, I drove along the M4 on my way back to London and the flames seemed to be about 200 feet high.'
'You could see it from a couple hundred miles away.
Kerr added: 'It seemed like the end of the world, the metaphorical end of the monarchy.'
It's believed the fire began in the Queen's private chapel. A light had been pressed against a curtain which eventually caught alight.