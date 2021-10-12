Peter gave viewers an update on his mum's condition. Network 10

He continued, "We’ve been in the car and had to stop the car completely to a standstill and just wait for these waves to come through. They’ve sort of dissipated now.

Peter went on to say that his mum is still struggling to eat as she's been "unable to swallow".

"She managed to have a nice little plate of spaghetti the other day and she would not have eaten for over a week. She was trying to spoon little bits of yoghurt and couldn't swallow," he said.

Denise is keeping her spirits up. Network 10

And while it's most certainly been a trying time for the beloved star, Denise has apparently still retained her wicked sense of humour.

“She did say that she thought she had come to face with death but just realised it was a reflection in the mirror,” he joked.

“She’s still got all her gags and makes fun of the situation that she’s in.”

The news comes following Denise being admitted to hospital in late September after experiencing 'agonising' pain she compared to being struck by lightning.

Trigeminal neuralgia is a chronic pain condition that affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensation from your face to your brain, in which mild stimulation to the face can cause a jolt of excruciating pain.