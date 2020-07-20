Posting a photo of herself in a floor-length white gown on Instagram, Delta Goodrem sparked rumours of a wedding. Instagram

“I am pretty consistent with saying to people that my private life is my private life, but we are spending isolation together and, in our household, we’re both performers,” she said.

The fact that Delta is even willing to discuss her relationship publicly is a huge stride forward – and that alone has also renewed speculation that the couple of more than two years are preparing to take things to the next level.

Meanwhile, Matthew has also gone public on Instagram with his feelings about Delta.

Alongside a promotional picture for Delta’s single, Keep Climbing, Matt posted: “This song is really special and Delta sounds stunning on it.”

Delta wore the floor-length white gown designed by Australian couture house J. Andreatta to film an episode of The Voice. Instagram

Elsewhere, fans are convinced The Voice Australia coach, who often gushes on social media about her niece and nephew, could be hoping to start her own little musical family after she shared a throwback snap of herself as a baby wearing a pair of headphones.

“Cutest baby ever,” one follower wrote on Instagram. “Incredible pic,” another shared.

Delta herself has even previously admitted she’d love to start a family one day.

“Of course I look forward to when that chapter is, and that will be a beautiful moment,” she told WHO in 2017.

She added, “I love kids and I’m definitely looking forward to that chapter in my life, I really am!”

Fans think Matthew Copley and Delta will soon take the next step in their relationship. Instagram

Delta and Matthew first made things official when they were photographed kissing while holidaying in Hawaii in January 2018.

While they had a temporary break a few months later, since then the couple have appeared inseparable since, with musician Matthew frequently stepping in to play alongside Delta in a professional capacity.

