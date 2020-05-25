Speculation is rife that Delta Goodrem and her long-term boyfriend Matthew Copley will soon get hitched. Instagram

“I am pretty consistent with saying to people that my private life is my private life, but we are spending isolation together and, in our household, we’re both performers,” said the 35-year-old.

“Music is how we met, it’s what we both do, so it’s really about just being creative in the household.”

The fact that Delta is even willing to discuss her relationship publicly is a huge stride forward – and it has renewed speculation that the couple of more than two years are preparing to take things to the next level.

Delta and Matthew have been sharing some intimate videos of them performing together on social media while in quarantine. Instagram

Meanwhile, Matthew has also gone public on Instagram with his feelings about Delta.

Alongside a promotional picture for Delta’s new single, ‘Keep Climbing’, Matt posted: “This song is really special and Delta sounds stunning on it.”

Fans are convinced The Voice coach is also keen to start a family with Matthew. Channel Nine

Meanwhile, fans are convinced The Voice Australia coach, who often gushes on social media about her niece and nephew, could be hoping to start her own little musical family after she shared a throwback snap of herself as a baby wearing a pair of headphones.

“Cutest baby ever,” one follower wrote on Instagram. “Incredible pic,” another shared.

