In a now-deleted Instagram post, Dean Wells made some queerphobic comments that led to his management dropping him. Instagram

The agency stated that they have and always will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, especially as it’s a “queer-owned business”, and the comments made by Wells did not align with their values.

Charisma also responded to the attack on Instagram and wrote an “open letter to Dean Wells”.

She first called Dean “another straight man telling people how to behave and dissecting a community they have had very limited experience with” before explaining that drag takes “many forms” as well as how beneficial events like Story Time can be to children.

“Drag is an artform that has existed for centuries, and it also takes many forms. Sure, in a night club while performing to adults my act can contain adult content, just like a comedian,” Charisma wrote.

WATCH: Dean Wells compares Ethiopia's coronavirus numbers with Bondi

“The humour I use at a club is different to the humour I use at a corporate speaking event, and that is different still to the language I use when interacting with children and their families. The same as a Disney princess acts different in the park, and at home, or at a club on their night off,” she continued.

“Story Time is not about teaching gender studies, it’s about celebrating differences. One of my favourite books to read is All About Families, by Felicity Brooks. It teaches that families come in all shapes and sizes, that we speak different languages, eat different foods, and have different customs. It teaches the importance of having an open mind, and that everyone has differences, and that is okay.”

Charisma publicly called out Dean for his queerphobic comments in an Instagram post. Instagram

Charisma also slammed Dean for the doctored image he posted.

“You purposely went through my Instagram page to find the most ‘sexual’ picture you could, to mock up a fake ad for the event. You purposely misrepresented the situation and misguided your followers.”

Dean is yet to make a public statement about his now-deleted post and being dropped by his management.