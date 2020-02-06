On Married at First Sight, Dean was matched with Tracey Jewel and they married in the first episode. Channel Nine

Why is Dean Wells famous?

Dean infamously cheated on his "wife" Tracey Jewel with Davina Rankin on the show.

He gained notoriety for his desire to be an alpha male whose wife followed his orders. He insulted his Tracey's looks on the show after they'd been married.

Dean is also a rapper, his stage name is ‘Visions’. On Married at First Sight he revealed he was part of ‘the underground rap scene’ and performed a rap for his wife Tracey (lyrics included “You’re so hot” / “We tied the knot at First Sight, it’s so tight).

He is also a motivational speaker.

Dean currently has 75,000 Instagram followers.

Is Dean Wells the next Bachelor?

We recently reported that Dean was also being considered as a potential candidate for The Bachelor 2020.

Production for Bachelor coincides with the filming of Dancing With The Stars. An insider said Network 10 producers were waiting to see how he rates on the show before officially enlisting him as the Bachelor. Dean later denied these claims.

"As far as I know there's nothing like that in the works," Dean told radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson on KIIS FM. "That's all I really know about it. I probably know as much as you guys."

Due to the clashing schedules, Dean would likely only be considered for the role if he is eliminated early from DWTS.

Who's who in the cast of Dancing with the Stars 2020

How to follow Dean Wells on social media

You can follow Dean Wells on Instagram @deanwells and on Facebook.

Dean will be joined by Beau Ryan, Dami Im, Angie Kent, Claudia Karvan, Travis Cloke, Ed Kavalee, Chloe Lattanzi, Christian Wilkins and Celia Pacquola.

Dancing With The Stars premieres Sunday, February 9 on Channel 10