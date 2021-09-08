Kochie has faced backlash for his recent appearance at the Women's Safety Summit. Getty

Many viewers, however, were less than impressed with Kochie's involvement in the Summit, and made their thoughts known via Twitter.

A lot of the backlash stemmed from comments Kochie made back in 2013 that women should be "more discreet and modest" when it comes to breastfeeding in public.

"David Koch is speaking at the #WomensSafetySummit. The same man who told breastfeeding mothers to be "more discreet and modest" when feeding their babies in public. And doubled down on said comments. This is a sham. #EnoughIsEnough," one user wrote.

Many questioned why a male breakfast presenter was speaking at the event. Channel Seven

The Tweets continued.

"Okay so is it really true David Koch is speaking at the #WomensSafetySummit? The same David Koch whose OWN Daughter had a big go at him when he condemned women who breastfed in public? THAT David Koch? If this is true then stop the world, truly, I wanna get off. MADNESS," another added.

And the backlash didn't stop there, with many people questioning the line-up to begin with.

"Let me get this straight: #WomensSafetySummit. No Grace Tame. No Rosie Batty. No Brittany Higgins. Yes Scott Morrison. Yes David Koch. WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK," a user penned.

WATCH: Samantha Armytage and Natalie Barr walk off set after Kochie joke (Article continues after video)

Another questioned: "David Koch is a tv presenter on a breakfast programme (I googled him because I didn't know who he was) and he's at the "round table" talking about violence against women. Why?"

"Men like David Koch taking the space of women, and being given a platform and a voice, at a summit FOR women, is a quintessential part of the problem," a third added.