Kochie has taken a not-so-subtle swipe at Prince Andrew. Channel Seven

As Kochie and his new co-host Natalie Barr spoke to royal editor Robert Jobson about the security breaches, the editor claimed that royal security should be far more vigilant.

"I mean they (the security) should be much more alert than they are" Robert said. He then went on to talk about the initial woman who claimed to be the Duke's fiancée. "I'm not quite sure what the security guard was thinking because he has been divorced for some time."

It was at this point that Kochie interjected, positing a bold reason for the mix up.

Prince Andrew was accused of sexual misconduct; he has denied all claims. Getty

"Given his track record the security was thinking, 'oooh could be a bit of truth in this'."

Prince Andrew was accused of sexual misconduct with a woman who was underage at the time, Virginia Roberts.

He has denied the claim as well as denying involvement with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking activities.

A crisis consultant labelled Prince Andrew's BBC interview as "disastrous". BBC

After the allegations were drawn, Prince Andrew took part in a BBC interview which received backlash from many royal observers.

“I have never seen anything so disastrous,” crisis consultant Mark Borowski told Britain’s Press Association at the time. “It was like watching a man in quicksand”.

Nigel Cawthorne, the author of Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell and the Palace, echoed the sentiment, claiming, “The Prince has been his own worst enemy."