"Well, Sam Mac and Beretts have taken over the Sunrise Instagram feed and now it’s my turn." Instagram

In the first clips, Nat shows off her flawless makeup-free skin, where she takes fans with her as she prepares her morning coffee - insisting that it is the only one she has each day.

“I make my own coffee, my husband has this fancy machine we’ve had for about 10 years,” she said.

Around 3.30am, Nat arrives at the office while it's still dark outside, where she is briefed on the day's news and segments, and then heads to the private office she shares with co-host David 'Kochie' Koch.

The breakfast TV star then heads to the wardrobe area to get “out of my jeans, into my dress,” which is already hung up on a rack and ready for her to put on.

The Seven Styling team choose every aspect of her outfits each day. Instagram

Nat explains that the Seven Styling team choose every aspect of her outfits each day, including the pieces of jewellery, which they place into a "little glad bag hanging off the hangar".

Once she's dressed, it's time to get "TV ready", where she heads to the hair and makeup chair around 4am.

"We probably spend an hour in hair and makeup, I come in with wet hair as I wash it every second day and I read the papers and briefing notes as we go," she explained.

After hair and makeup is done, Nat then heads onto the live set for a 5.30am start.

Natalie made the move to the co-host role after Samantha Armytage stepped down. Instagram

Natalie, who has been the newsreader on Sunrise for close to two decades, made the move to the co-host role after Samantha Armytage stepped down.

“Sunrise has been my work family for 18 years and while I’ve absolutely loved my role as newsreader, I’ve now been given the chance to move half a metre along the desk closer to Kochie and give something new a try,” Natalie said in a statement.

“I like to think of it as, same same but different. I can’t wait!”