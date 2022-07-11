The father-of-four and grandfather of seven gushed over the big day and welcomed his new in-laws to the family in his caption.
"Congratulations, Mr and Mrs Merkel. And welcome to the family Alex, Uwe and Gerlind. Last of our mob to be married. Such a wonderful day. Wedding in Regent's Park. Fun, emotional, beautiful. All about family," he wrote.
Kochie's peers shared congratulatory messages to the Sunrise host in his comments section.
Kylie Gillies wrote, "Glorious ❤️❤️❤️; Melissa Doyle shared, "Congratulations!! ❤️❤️," and Sunrise Instagram posted, "👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️."
Finally, Natalie Barr commented, "So beautiful!! Huge congratulations Georgie and Alex (and Kochie and Lib!) looks amazing."
The 66-year-old also shared footage of his family performing the Nutbush at the reception, his granddaughters' stellar performance as junior bridesmaids, and his daughters Brianna and Samantha as bridesmaids.
"We're all sharing a house with him and his parents before the wedding, and we've never met.
"It'll either be Father Of The Bride or Nightmare On Elm Street. It will be a bit of fun," he joked.
But luckily, it appears all went well with his new family members!
