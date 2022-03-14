Kochie felt "shaggy" following his appearance on the appeal. Instagram

“I tested negative on Saturday lunchtime ahead of the Australia Unites broadcast but then woke up feeling a bit shaggy on Sunday morning, which I initially put down to the late finish and sharing the bottle of red wine that Sylvia and Dr Chris insisted we share (that’s my version and I’m sticking with it),” he said in a statement.

“But then I tested again and it came in positive. Symptoms are mild and I’m following the health orders.”

Kochie did not appear on this morning's episode of Sunrise, with Matt Shrivington filling in for him alongside cohost Natalie Barr.

The appeal saw $25 million raised for flood victims. Instagram

Meanwhile, the appeal managed to raise a whopping $25 million, with the money going to volunteers, flood victims and impacted communities in northern NSW and Queensland.

Among some of the other A-listers who also got involved in the appeal via a Zoom call included Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Hugh Jackman.