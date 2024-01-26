David and Lisa have been together for over 15 years! Instagram

When did David Campbell and Lisa Hewitt get married?

David and Lisa got married on November 29, 2008, in an intimate ceremony at the historic St. Philip's Anglican Church in York Street, Sydney, followed by a gorgeous wedding reception at Dolron House Pyrmont.

David proposed to Lisa while in Paris... he shared the story on Facebook in 2015. "Paris the city of love. We were rained on. Jet lagged and the first restaurant I took her to was deserted and awful," he wrote.

"Yet she still said yes and it still makes me so happy I cry."

Do David Campbell and Lisa Hewitt have kids?

David and Lisa have three children together, Leo, Billy, and Betty. Their eldest, Leo, 13, was born on June 3, 2010, and the twins, Billy and Betty, nine, were born on January 11, 2015. The happy couple works together to be present and guiding parents for their children. In an exclusive interview with our sister publication Now To Love, David revealed that growing up without a father was hard on him and that he has learned from his childhood.

"I didn't have a dad for the first ten or so years of my life, it was a very formative time," he shared.

"I know how important those years can be. And if you're in a position, and not most families are, of being able to parent or co-parent, however, you do, I want to be deeply involved in that."

David is a committed and love husband and father and the love he has for Lisa is heartwarming!

Keep scrolling for David's adorable messages and tributes to Lisa over the years...

David and Lisa in Paris, the city where David proposed! Instagram

"Happy birthday to the greatest person I have ever known. @lisacampbellcasting I adore you," he penned on January 11, 2024.

"You are intelligent, hilarious, loved by all, an incredible businesswoman, mother, partner, theatre maker globetrotting adventurer.

"I want to make so many more memories with you. I love you."

On their wedding day... Instagram

David shared this photo of Lisa on their wedding day for their 15th wedding anniversary.

"15 years. 3 kids. More in love than ever. Happy Anniversary," he wrote.

David and Lisa at the start of they relationship. Instagram

"This is us. 17 years ago. @lisacampbellcasting moved to Australia," David wrote in an Instagram post.

"I am forever grateful, more in love than ever and have laughed every day."

Lisa commented on the post: "Best decision I’ve ever made. That… followed by the decision to get adult braces," she joked.

David truly adores Lisa. Instagram

David shared this gorgeous photo of Lisa to Instagram in January 2022 to simply just share his adoration for her... so cute!

"Took this photo of @lisaluckiest in the morning light today," he wrote. "She is so beautiful.

"No wonder I follow her everywhere. She deserves this holiday after all her hard work at The Hayes Theatre and @moulinmusicalau these last 20 months."

They look so young! Instagram

David shared this throwback photo of the two during the mid-2000s.

"Look at these kids. Mid-2000s. I have been loving her for so long… I ain’t gonna stop now," he wrote.

They were made for eachother! Instagram

"Doing my best to keep her smiling," David wrote.

"After all these years (and kids) still very much in love."