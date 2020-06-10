The Beckhams' neighbours aren't happy! Instagram

Posh and Becks' home is located in the English countryside and neighbours reckon that the building works will ruin the ambience of the Oxfordshire village.

John Walsby, a nearby resident even spoke out and said that the Beckhams' plans were “totally out of keeping” with the area.

“Farms and agricultural buildings do not have gatehouses and security huts,” he explained.

Whilst eldest son Brooklyn, 21, is across the pond in America with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, David and Victoria are staying in their country home with the rest of their children Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight.

Once lockdown lifts, it's believed that David will fly to the US to help set up his own football team, Inter Miami CF, whilst Victoria will stay in the UK with the kids.

However, a source told Closer that as restrictions are starting to ease and life is somewhat returning to normal, the mum-of-four is hesitant.

"Now the lockdown's starting to ease, she's upset at the thought of this comforting bubble she's been in for the last few weeks, with David by her side 24/7, coming to an end," the source explained.

"The boys are at a crucial stage at school with Cruz studying for his GSCEs and Romeo for his A-levels so she doesn't want to interfere with their education."