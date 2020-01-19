-
David Beckham secretly films wife Victoria as she attempts to take selfie
This will make you laugh out loud.
David Beckham has shared a hilarious video of his wife Victoria's attempt to take the perfect selfie.
The football legend took to his Instagram Story to show off a clip of the former Spice Girl pouting up a storm.
"Not sure what to concentrate on The Crown or my wife trying to get the perfect selfie," he captioned the video.
The 45-year-old brunette can be seen striking a series of poses and snapping away, completely oblivious to the fact that her husband is filming.
The 45-year-old brunette can be seen striking a series of poses.
The image comes days after Mrs Beckham shared a loved up snap of her husband backstage at the Dior show.
Taking to Instagram to share a video, which showed David tying up her shoe, she wrote: "Backstage at @dior! Thanks davidbeckham for tying my shoes when my pants r so tight I can't bend down x"
Posh shared a photo of her husband backstage at Dior.
The pair were in attendance at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show, which was held as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris on Friday.