SEE IT: David Beckham secretly films wife Victoria as she attempts to take selfie

David Beckham has shared a hilarious video of his wife Victoria's attempt to take the perfect selfie.

The football legend took to his Instagram Story to show off a clip of the former Spice Girl pouting up a storm.

"Not sure what to concentrate on The Crown or my wife trying to get the perfect selfie," he captioned the video.

The 45-year-old brunette can be seen striking a series of poses and snapping away, completely oblivious to the fact that her husband is filming.