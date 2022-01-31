“Daniel is a prime candidate … everyone loves him." Getty

“They’re on the hunt for a big name this year. They want someone instantly identifiable and well known,” a TV insider dishes. “Daniel is a prime candidate … everyone loves him. He has massive appeal.”

Indeed, the 41-year-old star has featured in a stack of TV and film roles, both here and internationally. Plus, Daniel recently revealed he is single and open to dating again after announcing his shock split from his partner, actress Zoe Ventoura, in 2020.

The couple share a 2-year-old son, Austin, and are committed to co-parenting.

“I’m just loving fatherhood,” he recently revealed, before admitting: “I’m dipping my toe in [to the dating pool] and taking it very slowly.”

Daniel announced his split from actress Zoe Ventoura in 2020. Getty

Daniel’s casting would come as no surprise, with the actor a regular face on Ten’s The Project and Studio 10.

“The network definitely has an eye on him,” confirms the source, who also reveals this season “will be huge”, with whispers it could be filmed internationally for the first time and may even include a live reunion-style finale.

Insiders reveal Ten is hoping to land a celeb like Daniel for the upcoming season. Dan would be the franchise’s first single dad suitor. He shares son Austin with ex, Zoe Ventoura.

The latest issue of New Idea is on sale now.