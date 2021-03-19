Channel 7 has revealed its complete line-up for DWTS All Stars, with the network revealing its selection of “former champions, fan favourites and wildcards”. Seven

“Your favourites are back, and better than ever! This is a two-week event you cannot miss. Australia, are you ready?” the network captioned the video.

As the video plays out, showing footage of the former stars performing to their original dancing routines, the voiceover confirms Daryl Somers will join Sonia Kruger as OG hosts.

Paul Mercurio and Todd McKenney are also confirmed to be returning in the video, alongside Helen Richey and Mark Wilson.

Both Paul and Todd joined Daryl on the OG version of the show, which successfully ran for seven seasons, before Paul left. At its peak in season 4, DWTS attracted 2.2million viewers in all five major cities, TV Blackbox reported.

Daryl Somers (left) will join Sonia Kruger (right) as hosts of DWTS: All Stars. Getty

The announcement comes after Channel 7 revealed its complete line-up for the show, with the network revealing its selection of “former champions, fan favourites and wildcards."

Taking to Instagram, Seven shared a first-look photo of the A-list line-up, and it’s fair to say fans were delighted to see some of their favourite stars in the team snap.

“Australia, our #DancingAU All Stars are here! 14 former champions, fan favourites and wildcards are ready to tear up the dance floor! Who will win the coveted mirrorball trophy?” the caption stated.

The stars taking to the dancefloor are Ada Nicodemou, Bec Hewitt, Erin McNaught, Fifi Box, Jamie Durie, Kyly Clarke, Luke Jacobz, Lincoln Lewis, Manu Feildel and Tom Williams.

Competing alongside the returning all stars will be wildcard entrants Schapelle Corby, TV and radio personality Matty Johnson, TV host Renee Bargh, and model and actress Jessica Gomes.

Pictured left to right: Mark Wilson, Todd McKenney, Helen Richey and Paul Mercurio during their time on DWTS. Getty

"Lincoln, Luke, Ada & Bec! It’s a H&A reunion from the good ol days," one fan wrote, while another added: "Now all we need is Daryl somers to be announced as host."

TV Tonight previously reported that unlike previous seasons, which focused on a single episode each week, the show will indeed be screened over a two-week period.

The website also claimed that a new format was used for the limited run, which will see only half of the celebrities perform on each episode, while the remainders watch on.

One unlucky celebrity will be sent packing at the end of each episode, with their elimination determined by a combination of the judges’ scores and studio audience participation.

On Friday, the network confirmed the two-week special with air on Seven after Easter.