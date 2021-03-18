Channel 7 has revealed its complete line-up for DWTS All Stars, with the network revealing its selection of “former champions, fan favourites and wildcards”. Seven

“Australia, our #DancingAU All Stars are here! 14 former champions, fan favourites and wildcards are ready to tear up the dance floor! Who will win the coveted mirrorball trophy?” the caption stated.

"Lincoln, Luke, Ada & Bec! It’s a H&A reunion from the good ol days," one fan wrote, while another added: "Now all we need is Daryl somers to be announced as host."

But while fans shared in their delight after seeing their faviourite stars in the line-up, some questioned the show’s short duration.

Unlike previous seasons, which played out over several weeks, whispers suggest the latest season will air over an intense two-week period.

So to provide a bit more clarity on what to expect this season, New Idea has provided everything you need to know about the All Stars version of the reality dance show.

Pictured left to right: Ada Nicodemou, Lincoln Lewism and Bec Hewitt. Seven

The first major difference in 2021 – in the wake of COVID – is that the show was pre-recorded, with many of the stars now sharing behind-the-scene footage on their respective Instagram accounts.

What’s more, TV Tonight reported the show will indeed be screened over a two-week period, unlike previous seasons, which focused on a single episode each week.

The publication also claimed that a new format was used for the limited run, which will see only half of the celebrities perform on each episode, while the remainders watch on.

One unlucky celebrity will be sent packing at the end of each episode, with their elimination determined by a combination of the judges’ scores and studio audience participation.

Many of the stars have shared behind-the-scene footage on their respective Instagram accounts. Instagram

Again, unlike previous versions, due to the short duration of the show, it’s presumed the celebs will have been forced to learn several dance routines in a short period to make it work.

Whether or not fans can expect to see some familiar faces in the judging panel or hosting roles remains to be scene, as the network is yet to confirm an air date, judges and hosts.

Competing alongside the returning all stars will be wildcard entrants Schapelle Corby, TV and radio personality Matty Johnson, TV host Renee Bargh, and model and actress Jessica Gomes.

On Tuesday, Seven Network Programming Director, Angus Ross, said: “This unmissable television event is sure to capture the heart of Australia, putting just the right amount of nostalgia on a brand new stage.

“We’ve assembled a cracking cast of winners, finalists, fan favourites and fascinating wildcards who are all ready to tear up the floor. We can’t wait.”