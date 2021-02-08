Chris Hemsworth

Getty

Clearly our first choice is, and was always going to be, Chris Hemsworth. Part of us can't believe he actually made any kind of reality TV appearance at all, but before he made it big playing Thor, he was one of our most talented local stars. The Hollywood actor is currently in Australia, so you never know, dancing miracles may very well happen.

Celia Pacquola

Supplied

We have a major girl crush on funny lady Celia Pacquola, so we'd love to see the 2020 champ return to defend her title.

Tom Williams

Supplied

Who doesn't want to see the TV presenter recreate his memorable shitless performance to You Can Leave Your Hat On?

Courtney Act

Supplied

Courtney Act is a natural born performer and it's safe to say the drag queen kept things interesting while on Dancing With The Stars. Many fans believed Courtney was "robbed" in the 2019 finale against Samuel Johnson – this could be a chance at redemption!

Chris Bath

Supplied

When it comes to iconic DWTS moments, Chris Bath certainly takes the cake. Who could forget the performance where the news reader climbed up on her fake news desk, stripped down and jumped on the back of her partner's motorbike?

Bec Hewitt (nee Cartwright)

Supplied

We've been deprived of the former Home And Away star being on our screens for far too long! Give the people what they want.

Luke Jacobz

Supplied

The Home And Away star is the first celeb rumoured to be confirmed for the All Stars edition (revealed by none other than So Dramatic! podcast). And we're absolutely not mad about it.

Ada Nicodemou

Supplied

Not only did Ada take out season three of the competition, she returned in 2005 to battle season two winner, Tom Williams for a Champion of Champions special event – and won! Could she make a comeback and take out yet another title?

Fifi Box

Supplied

The popular radio host narrowly missed out on winning the title during her 2005 season, coming in second to singer Kate Ceberano, and we'd love to see her take a second shot at the title.

Anh Do

Getty

The Vietnamese-born Australian author, actor, comedian, and painter added dancing to his list of many talents surprising us all with his impressing moves in season seven of the show only to be beaten for the title by McLeod's Daughters' Bridie Carter.

