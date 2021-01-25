Channel Seven are reportedly desperate for Daryl to return to DWTS. Supplied

The former Hey Hey It’s Saturday frontman, 69, hosted the original incarnation of the popular dancing show between 2004 and 2007, alongside Sonia Kruger.

“Daryl was a big part of the show’s original success, and producers know that,” the source continues.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that former Home and Away star Bec Hewitt has been in secret talks to co-host.

This isn’t the first time the wife of Lleyton Hewitt, who won the first season in 2004, has thrown her name into the ring to front the dancing competition. In fact, the 37-year-old was all set for the co-hosting gig before the show was axed in 2017, due to poor ratings.

“The truth is, Daryl is such a star that he can have anyone standing next to him. He is the big drawcard, because he brings nostalgia and fond memories from his Hey Hey days,” adds the source.

“They are pushing for an All Stars season,” says the spy, who believes former winners, such as Bridie Carter and Ada Nicodemou, could return.

Former Home and Away actress Bridie Carter won the seventh season of DWTS back in 2007.

Bridie shared a sweet throwback with her husband, Michael Wilson, shortly after winning DWTS back in 2007. Instagram

Reflecting on her win, Bridie admitted it was a tough competition but such an enjoyable experience.

“Only trophy I have won in my life,” Bridie said.

“Incredibly terrifying job - but unbelievably rewarding - didn’t want it to end! Never been so fit - dancers are incredible athletes. Great job, great experience, great throwback memory!”

She added: “I need to dance more/again - in the lounge room!!!!”

Perhaps she can practice in the lounge room and then join Daryl Somers back on the dance floor.

