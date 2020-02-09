Celia Pacquola is Cha-Chaing around the dancefloor as a cast member on Dancing With The Stars.

WATCH: First Look at Dancing with the Stars 2020

The star of Rosehaven and Utopia, who will bring her comedy special All Talk to Amazon later this year, had just one word to say about participating “Whoops.”

Who is Celia Pacquola?

Celia is a 36-year-old stand-up comedian, writer, actor and TV star who performs predominantly in Australia and the UK.

She’s originally from Yarra Glen in Victoria.