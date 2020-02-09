The star of Rosehaven and Utopia, who will bring her comedy special All Talk to Amazon later this year, had just one word to say about participating “Whoops.”
Who is Celia Pacquola?
Celia is a 36-year-old stand-up comedian, writer, actor and TV star who performs predominantly in Australia and the UK.
She’s originally from Yarra Glen in Victoria.
Why is Celia Pacquola famous?
Celia is perhaps best known for her appearances on The Project, Spicks and Specks and most frequently Have You Been Paying Attention? (where she is the program’s most regular star).
Internationally, Celia has been a guest on Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Chelsea Lately and The Rob Brydon Show.
She was the youngest woman to host the Melbourne Comedy Festival gala and has appeared on Live At the Apollo and the Just For Laughs Montreal Gala.
Celia is also a talented actor, winning the Best Supporting Actress AACTA for her role as Dolly Faraday in the acclaimed ABC1 drama The Beautiful Lie. She also starred Laid, Offspring and in all four seasons of Working Dog’s Utopia, for which she won an AACTA Award in 2015.
Celia also co-created, co-wrote and starred in the smash-hit comedy Rosehaven with Luke McGregor, for which she won the 2017 Best Performance in a Television Comedy.
This year you can see her in season four of Rosehaven.
Celia made her feature film debut in 2019 with the smash hit NZ film The Breaker Upperers, produced by Thor director Taika Waititi.
