Angie Kent, 29, is swapping roses for rumba as she hits the dancefloor with partner Julian Caillon on Dancing With the Stars 2020.

But who is the woman with three reality TV franchises already under her belt?

Who is Angie Kent?

Formerly a a nanny and events manager, Angie is a “bagel and dog enthusiast” who grew up on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Angie considers herself an open book, saying in an interview “I do suffer from a bit of verbal diarrhoea and you can generally tell exactly what I am thinking from the look on my face.”

Why is Angie Kent famous?

With Dancing With the Stars 2020 her fourth reality TV franchise, Angie Kent is becoming a megastar of the genre.

Last year, she found love as the Bachelorette Australia with Carlin Sterritt (we still feel sad about Timm) and also appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!