Angie Kent, 29, is swapping roses for rumba as she hits the dancefloor with partner Julian Caillon on Dancing With the Stars 2020.
But who is the woman with three reality TV franchises already under her belt?
WATCH: Angie Kent demonstrates 'missing leg' behind 'DWTS photoshop fail'
Who is Angie Kent?
Formerly a a nanny and events manager, Angie is a “bagel and dog enthusiast” who grew up on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.
Angie considers herself an open book, saying in an interview “I do suffer from a bit of verbal diarrhoea and you can generally tell exactly what I am thinking from the look on my face.”
Why is Angie Kent famous?
With Dancing With the Stars 2020 her fourth reality TV franchise, Angie Kent is becoming a megastar of the genre.
Last year, she found love as the Bachelorette Australia with Carlin Sterritt (we still feel sad about Timm) and also appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
However, it was Gogglebox Australia that cast Angie into the spotlight. She appeared on the show from 2015 to 2018 alongside her best friend Yvie Jones and their pet dogs.
A firm favourite, fans loved her hilarious observations, one-liners and impressions.
Off-screen, Angie has released a book, If You Don't Laugh You'll Cry.
How to follow Angie Kent on social media
You can follow Angie on Instagram and Twitter.
Dancing With the Stars 2020: Who's who
Angie will be joined by Dami Im, Beau Ryan, Ed Kavalee, Celia Pacquola, Dean Wells, Claudia Karvan, Travis Cloke, Chloe Lattanzi and Christian Wilkins.
Dancing With The Stars premieres Sunday, February 9 on Channel 10