

Judge Mandy, a famed Hollywood choreographer who’s worked with some of the best performers in the world, including Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone on La La Land and is filling in for Craig while he finished the Strictly Come Dancing Tour in the UK.

Commenting on Chloe’s dance she said “I loved your love story. It was excellent. I think it's interesting when you talk about facing your fears. This takes so much courage to come out and do a show like this. My only wish for you is that you enjoy this process, you fall back in love with dancing and music and enjoying yourself and having confidence because you just set yourself up for success in that first dance. Excellent job.”

Judge Sharna was next to comment and said “I loved it from start to finish. You were so beautiful and graceful out there. There is so much potential in the way that you move. I want you in practice to not be afraid to fail.”

Mandy gave 5 points, Sharna 6 and Tristan 7.

Other stars who were present for the debut episode included Dave Hughes and Patricia Kelly, Gene Kelly's widow. Turns out legendary dancer Gene Kelly introduced Chloe's parents to each other!

Earlier in the day Chloe had taken to her Instagram to share how nervous she was feeling.

Just days prior to her premiere, Chloe’s mother Olivia shared a sweet message on Instagram, urging her followers to tune in and vote for Chloe during Sunday's premiere.

'My daughter is a natural at this! Wow!,' the 71-year-old Grease icon wrote, alongside a sweet photograph of Chloe in the studio rehearsing for her debut dance.

Please vote for Chloe on Sunday. I will post how to vote on Sunday. I'm so excited.'