Taking to Instagram, Dan shared a stunning snap of Austin walking along the beach in the early morning, but it was his caption that really hit us in the feels.
“There’s a whole world waiting for you out there my son. That curiosity will take you on adventures that you could never imagine. Don’t ever lose it. ❤️,” he wrote.
In December, Zoe, 39, and Dan, 40, shared their split on Instagram after five years of marriage and have since been seen separately with their son on social media.
Revealing the devastating news at the time, both stars wrote: “With the greatest respect for each other, Dan and I have separated."
They then went on to add: “Together, we will continue wholeheartedly to raise our beautiful boy Austin. He is, and will forever be, our greatest priority.
“We ask for your respect and will be making no further comment.”