Cyrell Paule has slammed her former bestie, and current Married At First Sight intruder, Elizabeth Sobinoff, for being “fake” and “not genuine” on the reality dating show. Supplied

"Personally, I don't even think he [Sebastian] is Elizabeth's type. That girl used to sleep over at my house and she did tell me what her type was, and he is not her type," Cyrell began.

"Lizzie always told me at the end of Married At First Sight she did want a potential gig with Channel Nine, so it's pretty much worked in her favour, let's be honest.

"When she was invited to the Logies, Channel Nine let her do some interviews… and then now she is able to return. So, I see it’s worked. I don't feel it's anyway genuine,” she said.

Cyrell then brought up how she agrees with current bride Mishel, who also reportedly claimed Lizzie was “fake” and just on the show to get more Instagram followers.

Cyrell dropped a spoiler about Lizzie and Seb making it until the end of the show, but she added she doesn’t believe they will go the distance. Nine Network

She then moved on to the rumour of Lizzie and Seb getting special treatment from the show’s producers, which she said she believes is taking place behind the scenes.

"I can actually vouch for this,” Cyrell began. “When I was on the last season of Married At First Sight, Sam got a lot of special treatments as well. We witnessed it.”

Also in the video, Cyrell dropped a spoiler about Lizzie and Seb making it until the end of the show, but she added she doesn’t believe they will go the distance.

"Do I think the two [Seb and Lizzie] are going to be in love? No, I think it's all fake. It's all for show. Seb wants a career with Nine, so does Elizabeth,” she said.

“I think their plan is to stick it out and get as much airtime and show all of Australia they're the next Jules and Cam.”

Cyrell said given Lizzie’s disastrous marriage to Sam last year, she believes the show’s producers did everything they could this year to ensure she was matched well this year.

“Channel Nine do not want to make it look like they've somehow f***ed up Lizzie's wedding again. They wanna make it work,” she said.