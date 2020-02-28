Former Married At First Sight star Cyrell Paule recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy called Boston, earlier this month. Instagram

“Boston’s face watching everyone cheat on MAFs,” Cyrell cheekily captioned.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the snap, with one person writing: “Stop!!! You guys have made the cutest widdle bubba.”

Another person stated: “Stopppppppppppp I can’t deal with his cuteness I’m coming over this weekend I can no longer wait.”

A third person added: “What a beautiful boy ahhhhh he's so gorgeous Cyrell.”

Cyrell’s most recent snap comes after she and her Love Island beau, Eden Dally, shared their first pics of Boston over the weekend.

In another delightful Instagram snap, the proud parents are seen doting over their newborn boy, with each of them planting a smooch on Boston's cheeks.

“When u finally agree on a name,” Cyrell captioned the snap, which she posted following her exclusive interview with New Idea about the arrival of her newborn son.

Cyrell said the birth was traumatic, but meeting her little bub made all the pain and heartbreak of her and Eden’s turbulent relationship worth it.

“I probably took every drug you could take during labour… I ended up getting cut as well, and because I genuinely couldn’t push anymore, he had to get suctioned out,” she said.

Boston arrived two weeks earlier than expected, with Cyrell’s water breaking as she and Eden sat down for a takeaway dinner on a Saturday night.