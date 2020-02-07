Cyrell revealed she is extremely disappointed with the whispers of cheating – especially given that three marriages will reportedly be affected. WHO/Instagram

“Without giving away too much, I did hear there’s several [instances of] cheating this year... So much for that toast about no one stealing each other's husbands," Cyrell said.

she added: “At the end of the day, everyone’s there to have their own happiness, and they’re going to be selfish. They’re not going to think about you… it’s every man for their own.”

She went on to say that she is extremely disappointed to hear that this year’s newlyweds aren’t being faithful with each other, before alluding to yet another cheating scandal.

Cyrell said she is extremely disappointed to hear that this year’s newlyweds aren’t being faithful with each other, before alluding to yet another cheating scandal. WHO/Instgram

“I was disappointed in hearing there was going to be another cheating scandal," she began. "All I know is from some source is that there was cheating going on.

“It’s really disappointing because I thought that this year, because of what happened last season in MAFS, [the producers] were really going to be focused on finding love and finding people who were genuine to have that one match,” she said.

The mum-to-be then added: “I guess it doesn’t bring the dollars in!”

Referring to a published article about Tash reportedly being with another woman, Cyrell said: “a picture paints a thousand words”. New Idea

Referring to a published article about Tash reportedly being with another woman, Cyrell said: “a picture paints a thousand words”.

She added: “I’m a bit disappointed because you’d think having the first lesbian wedding it would have lasted, and the experts could have actually found a perfect match.”

“It could have been in regarded to their personalities… they probably didn’t have or share the same opinions and values with certain things, so I’m a bit disappointed,” she said.