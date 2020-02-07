While fans were quick to slam Hayley on social media for being so judgmental, former MAFS star Jessika Power seemingly supported her, while throwing shade at her ex Mick Gould. New Idea

"Hayley revealed she was a drug addict in her past and that would be a massive thing to tell your new husband - someone you only just met," Jess said.

She added: "For her to be able to tell him that, good on you girl. Like, that was a lot to do and that takes a strong character.

“[Hayley’s] not only sharing that with him, she’s sharing it with cast members, there’s camera crews, producers, and not only that, she’s sharing it with the nation,” Jess added.

The blonde beauty went on to say: "Hayley didn’t have to share that with him, so good on her... I hope that in this situation, we can learn something and not be ashamed."

David Cannon and Hayley Vernon’s honeymoon came to an abrupt end on Thursday’s episode of MAFS, following their explosive fight about the groom’s hourly rate. Nine Network

Prior to their fallout, David and Hayley enjoyed a candid and heartfelt conversation, where she confessed to him about her drug-taking past, which Dave accepted without judgement.

"I’m not dating someone from five years ago," David admitted.

"If I think back to myself five years ago, I’m nowhere near the same person. So, I don’t judge Hayley on her drug use.

"I’m glad she told me. I don’t want secrets with my wife. It doesn’t faze me. Her past doesn’t affect her future," he said.

In her video, Jess also compared David with her former MAFS hubby Mick Gould.

Jess gave Hayley a shout out for being so honest and open, saying it takes courage to be so vulnerable in front of not only the groom but the cast and crew. Nine Network

"David reminds me a lot of Mick. He would say one thing off-camera and another thing on camera. He would always go out of his way to make me feel humiliated," she confessed.

She then recalled how Mick would apparently say one thing to her face and another when the cameras were rolling, before throwing her under the bus.

"I remember there were commitment ceremonies where I knew something was wrong because we'd had an argument prior. I would always say, 'hey, is everything ok?' and he'd say, 'all good darling, we're fine'. Then, the second there was a camera and a crowd in front of us, he'd say all of these things I had no idea were going on between us.

"I really see that in David and I hope for Hayley's sake he's not like that,” she said.