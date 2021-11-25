Have you done any Christmas cooking yet? Why not kick it off with this delicious (and festive looking!) 4-ingredient Christmas fudge!
I make a lot of my own gifts at Christmas time as I really think there is nothing better than being given something that is homemade. This fudge has been popular with my family, friends and the kids’ teachers each year and it’s such an easy gift to put together.
Simply wrap a few pieces in a sheet of cellophane and tie with a Christmas ribbon, or pop some into a cute Christmas tin – too easy!
When making this recipe, it’s important to work quickly when adding the cranberries and pistachios to the fudge mixture and then when pouring it into your baking pan, as the surface will begin to firm up quite quickly.
This fudge is quick to prepare, then just pop it in the fridge. It might be tempting to cut it into pieces after just a few hours, but it’s really important to give it plenty of time (overnight if possible) to set, as it is a soft fudge.
It tastes amazing as is, but if you are wanting to add something a little extra to this recipe, I suggest adding a handful of almonds at the same time you add the cranberries and pistachios – you won’t regret it!
This fudge is easy to make and perfect for the festive season.
4-ingredient Christmas fudge
Makes: approx. 20 pieces
Prep time: 10 mins Cooking time, 10 mins + 8 hours chilling time, Total time: 8 hrs 20 mins