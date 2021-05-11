"There's nothing I miss about marriage," Craig said following his split. Getty

While on the show Craig fell for co-star Rachel Friend, who played Bronwyn Davies on the soap.

It was during his time on Ramsay Street Craig "realised I had to tell her how I felt … When I told her she smiled and said she felt exactly the same way about me."

The couple lived together for years before moving to the UK tying the knot in 1998 only to file for divorce 18 months later.

Rachel moved back to Australia while Craig's career took off overseas and he later told New Idea years after their split, "There's nothing I miss about marriage… having been single for a while and working like a dog, my career's in good shape."

Craig fell for his Neighbours co-star. Network Ten

While living and working in the UK he met British actress Charlotte Avery, known for role in popular soap, East Enders.

The couple had a son together, Jacob McLachlan, who is now 20-years-old and living in the UK.

The former Home And Away star's current partner is conductor and musical director Vanessa Scammell.

The couple met years ago while both working the Gordon Frost Organisation's musical production of Chicago, which toured Australia in 2009, and have been together since.

Vanessa has stood by Craig throughout sexual assault allegations and the trial against him.

Vanessa has stood by Craig. Getty

Speaking recently to 2GB Radio she once again supported him, saying: "Yes he's mischievous, but one of his greatest assets is that he loves to make people happy and comfortable.

"When it all happened, the one thing I said to my girlfriends through all of this, I never had to ask Craig of there was any truth in it."

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.