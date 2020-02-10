-
Home
-
Celebrity
Courtney Cox shares sweet mother-daughter throwback
The six stars were sitting for their last supper before filming the final episode!
Courtney Cox has shared an adorable mother-daughter throwback.
The Friends star took to Instagram to post a side-by-side showing just how different her school formal outfit is to her daughters Coco’s formal.
WATCH: Courteney Cox cosies up to David Beckham in hot tub
“Our first formals!” Cox captioned the adorable snap.
“I’m not saying times have changed but, someone is a little more ‘formal’ than someone else. Obviously it was a little chillier in Alabama. #simplicitypatterns.”
Kate Hudson was amongst the celebs who commented on the snap with four red heart emojis.
This isn’t the first time Cox has shared a side-by-side snap of her daughter.
Last year she took to Instagram to show Coco wearing one of her red carpet frocks 21 years later.
Last year Courtney took to Instagram to show Coco wearing one of her red carpet frocks 21 years later.
Instagram
“I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later…” she captioned the photo.
Cox’s Friends costar Lisa Kudrow was quick to comment on the photo, saying: “Oh wow…”.
Courtney shares Coco with fellow actor David Arquette.