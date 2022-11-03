Courtney Act has joked about Rob Mills' orgy claim and said, "I’m absolutely gobsmacked by this revelation… that Rob Mills thinks that three people is an orgy." Instagram

“You know these ones that like, who think they’re a player and then they reveal themselves to be barely vanilla with an admission like this.”

Courtney then clarified that she knew Rob would talk about their sexual encounter in his book and had okayed it.

“He did ask me ahead of time whether it was okay to include that juicy little factoid about our former dalliances and, of course, I said yes.”

Back in 2003, Rob placed in the top five of Australian Idol’s first season (which was ultimately won by Guy Sebastian) and his wildly successful career was launched.

But Rob confessed in Putting On A Show that one night after filming for Australian Idol wrapped, he went out for drinks with Courtney; who was another Idol contestant at the time.

And after a few drinks with Courtney, things got heated according to Rob’s memoir.

“Courtney, me and a woman; I’ll call her Sam. We had a bit of an orgy.”

Rob wrote in his memoir that he, Courtney and another woman "had a bit of an orgy" while filming Australian Idol in 2003. Getty

“Courtney and Sam had sex, Sam and I had sex, Courtney and I had sex. There was a lot going on,” Rob wrote.

Courtney came thirteenth on the first season of Australian Idol but has since gone on to win joint runner-up on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and guest star on Neighbours.

Most recently, Courtney has been cast as the Killer Queen in the Australian arena tour of the We Will Rock You musical.