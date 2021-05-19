Steve has shared a rare insight into how he navigates fatherhood. Paul McMillan

He went on to list all the things he does to celebrate his family, including spending quality time together, encouraging and supporting each other, and also taking the time to get outdoors.

"Reduce your stress, encourage quiet time – remember we all need time out too!" he said.

He also added that it's important to celebrate achievements, build connections with older relatives, and take time away from technology.

He's a proud dad to four kids. Instagram

The 44-year-old has two sons, Jack, nine, Axel, five, and two daughters Brianna, 22, and Ella, 12.

Steve shares his eldest daughter Brianna from an early relationship, Ella and Jack from his relationship with ex-partner Froso, and his youngest, Axel, with ex-partner and former Biggest Loser co-star, Michelle Bridges.

In addition to his own children, Steve's current girlfriend, F45 trainer Harika Vancuylenberg, has two kids from a previous relationship.

“You learn to communicate more and be respectful of boundaries." Instagram

In a previous chat with New Idea, Steve admitted that the demands of mixing families and the needs of children can be hard to balance, especially the part which includes, in his words, “compromises with exes and the challenges that come with all of that”.

“That can be hard when sometimes you’re quite upset and angry or the other parent in the circumstance isn’t doing things the way you’d like them to be doing things," he said.

But Steve said it’s important to remember that with time, things always get easier.

“I find sometimes with my own experiences, you tend to have a better relationship with the other when you’re not in a relationship,” he said. “You learn to communicate more and be respectful of boundaries. I think as time passes, that understanding grows.”