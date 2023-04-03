Victoria
Good Friday April 7: All stores CLOSED.
Easter Saturday April 8: All stores open.
Easter Sunday April 9: All stores open.
Easter Monday April 10: All stores open.
Queensland
Good Friday April 7: All stores CLOSED.
Easter Saturday April 8: All stores open.
Easter Sunday April 9: All stores open.
Easter Monday April 10: All stores open.
WATCH: How to make an Easter-themed table centrepiece
Western Australia
Good Friday April 7: All stores CLOSED.
Easter Saturday April 8: All stores open.
Easter Sunday April 9: All stores open.
Easter Monday April 10: All stores open.
Northern Territory
Good Friday April 7: All stores CLOSED.
Easter Saturday April 8: All stores open.
Easter Sunday April 9: All stores open.
Easter Monday April 10: All stores open.
South Australia
Good Friday April 7: All stores, except for Victor Harbor, Murray Bridge Green and Mount Barker, CLOSED.
Easter Sunday April 9: All stores, except for Port Lincoln, Port Pirie, Port Augusta, Adelaide Rundle Place, Whyalla, Murray Bridge Green, Mount Gambier, Victor Harbor, Mount Barker, CLOSED.
Easter Monday April 10: All stores, except for Port Lincoln, Port Pirie, Port Augusta, Adelaide Rundle Place, Whyalla, Murray Bridge Green, Mount Gambier, Victor Harbor, Mount Barker, Berri, CLOSED.