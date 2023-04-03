2023 certainly is going fast because, already, the Easter holidays are almost here! In just a few days, you’ll be able to gorge on Easter eggs and hot cross buns (if you’re not already doing so).

But if you’re planning to shop over the long weekend at supermarket giant Coles, you might get caught out as most, if not all, stores will have severely reduced trading hours.

WATCH: How To Make Hanging Egg Nests