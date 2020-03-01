Cody says he would like to raise a family in Australia. Instagram/mileycyrus

When quizzed on whether he would raise a family in Australia, he replied: “Absolutely, yes”.

The Aussie singer recently opened up about his relationship with the Wrecking Ball singer, after several reports claim there is trouble in paradise.

Simpson maintains that the pair are going “amazing” despite reports to the contrary.

Cody and Miley have been dodging split rumours for months. Instagram/mileycyrus

"Yeah it's great, amazing, no complaints," he said during an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday.

The pair have been facing almost constant rumours of a split after Cody was spotted with another woman in New York City.