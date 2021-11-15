A group of police child interviewers, specially trained to investigate crimes involving children, have been gently working with Cleo to find out what really happened to her in the weeks that she was missing. Getty Images

WA Police believe the suspect was acting alone, despite the now ruled-out reports there may have been a mystery woman involved.

Asked if anyone else knew about the alleged abduction, Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch said: “That’s all part of the investigation...”

Officers are looking for the sleeping bag Cleo was in when she was allegedly snatched – a critical piece of evidence.

Kelly, who is said to have an obsession with Bratz dolls and is alleged to have had a room full of the toys, is due to front court again in December. He is being held in a maximum-security prison in Perth.

Read more in this week's New Idea, on sale now.