“As the father of little girls, I’m just so happy for their family,” said Ben - who has three children - Freddy, six, Pearl, five, and Goldie, two.

“I don’t know why it hits so hard it just does – when it’s a little person.”

He added, "The good news is, she is alive and well."

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said police "found little Cleo in one of the rooms".

"This is the outcome we all hoped and prayed for."

"One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her 'what's your name?'

Cleo was reunited with her parents a short time later.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller revealed that his WA counterpart had also broken down after hearing the happy news.

“When he got the call this morning he broke down and cried. That speaks volumes,” Ben said.

“I thought the chances of finding her alive were so slim.

“He said to me, ‘West Australian Police never gave up on Cleo’. It was good old fashion police work that resulted in her being found alive.”

Cleo has now been reunited with her family, and a Carnarvon man has been taken into custody.