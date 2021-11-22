A Christmas pudding that's royally approved. Instagram

In the post, a short video was shared detailing exactly how to make the popular dessert, and you can watch it in the player above.

Some instructions were also written out in the caption, where on Christmas Day, the royal chefs suggest reheating your pudding in a bain-marie for 3-4 hours.

You then remove from the basin using a rounded knife or palette knife, flip out onto a plate, garnish or flambé and serve with brandy sauce and cream.

The recipe will make two 1kg puddings, and all the ingredients and method can be found below.

With a handful of ingredients and a few short steps, you can make this in no time. Instagram

Ingredients:

250g raisins

250g currants

185g sultanas

150g mixed peel

250g suet or vegetarian suet

250g breadcrumbs

90g flour

12g mixed spice

2 whole eggs

180g demerara sugar

275ml beer

40ml dark rum

40ml brandy

Tip: If you don’t want to use alcohol, you can substitute for orange juice or cold tea.

The perfect Christmas treat. Instagram

Method:

1. First combine all the dry ingredients.

2. Stir them up.

3. Add the eggs and liquid.

3. Stir it all up.

5. Grease your pudding basins.

6. Press the cake mix into the basins.

7. Cover with a circle of parchment paper.

8. Cover basins with muslin or foil, and place puddings into a deep saucepan.

9. Fill with water up to 3/4 of pudding basin height.

10. Cover with foil.

11. Steam for 6hrs, refilling water if necessary.

12. Once cooled, wrap puddings well and keep in a cool, dry and dark place until Christmas.