In the post, a short video was shared detailing exactly how to make the popular dessert, and you can watch it in the player above.
Some instructions were also written out in the caption, where on Christmas Day, the royal chefs suggest reheating your pudding in a bain-marie for 3-4 hours.
You then remove from the basin using a rounded knife or palette knife, flip out onto a plate, garnish or flambé and serve with brandy sauce and cream.
The recipe will make two 1kg puddings, and all the ingredients and method can be found below.
Ingredients:
250g raisins
250g currants
185g sultanas
150g mixed peel
250g suet or vegetarian suet
250g breadcrumbs
90g flour
12g mixed spice
2 whole eggs
180g demerara sugar
275ml beer
40ml dark rum
40ml brandy
Tip: If you don’t want to use alcohol, you can substitute for orange juice or cold tea.
Method:
1. First combine all the dry ingredients.
2. Stir them up.
3. Add the eggs and liquid.
3. Stir it all up.
5. Grease your pudding basins.
6. Press the cake mix into the basins.
7. Cover with a circle of parchment paper.
8. Cover basins with muslin or foil, and place puddings into a deep saucepan.
9. Fill with water up to 3/4 of pudding basin height.
10. Cover with foil.
11. Steam for 6hrs, refilling water if necessary.
12. Once cooled, wrap puddings well and keep in a cool, dry and dark place until Christmas.