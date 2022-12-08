20th Century Fox

In the first Home Alone, little Kevin McCallister decides to go grocery shopping so he’s properly stocked up before he takes on two burglars… During the scene he buys bread, milk, mustard powder, toilet paper, fabric softener, laundry detergent, orange juice, cling wrap, a microwave chicken meal and macaroni and cheese; he’s also questioned by the cashier where his mother is.

This is the simplest Christmas movie meal to recreate albeit the most boring - all you need is bread, milk or orange juice (pick your poison!), a microwave chicken meal and macaroni and cheese.

We also have to warn you that Kevin’s total for this grocery shop in the movie is just under $20. But, according to grocery price comparison app Frugl, if you buy everything on Kevin’s list today, it will set you back $72.25 at Coles and $57.95 at Woolworths… Rising costs of living indeed!

Elf

New Line Cinema

You need to be a little brave to try out this recipe but - trust us, we’ve tried it - it’s weirdly good. And it only costs $14.90 at Woolies and $17.55 at Coles! During Elf, Will Ferrell’s character, Buddy is enjoying a delicious pasta meal with his newly found family but because he grew up in the North Pole he has a strong liking for maple syrup.

And so, Buddy adds maple syrup to his pasta… Then, feeling inspired, he makes his own special pasta dish the next day for the family’s breakfast! All you need to recreate Buddy’s Christmas recipe is spaghetti, chocolate sauce, maple syrup, red & green M&Ms and mini marshmallows. Cook the spaghetti according to the packet’s instructions and then add all other ingredients to your taste!

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Universal Pictures

Once the Grinch’s heart grows (spoiler alert!) three sizes near the end of the movie, he enjoys Christmas with the Whos; he even carves the “roast beast”!

To recreate the roast beast from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, you’ll need an oven-ready turkey, softened butter, lemon, thyme, parsley, garlic, pineapple rings, maraschino cherries and peppercorns.

Cook the turkey by following New Idea’s full recipe here and then decorate it by adding three pineapple rings with cherries inside each ring and peppercorns sprinkled around each ring to the top of the turkey!

