Pop superstar Christina Aguilera is set to perform a one-off show at Melbourne's Flemington Racecourse in November this year to celebrate 20 years since the release of her iconic early noughties album 'Stripped.'

The surprise concert will mark the first time the Grammy Award-winning singer has performed in Australia since 2008, her last visit down under (July 2008) coinciding with the release of her 2006 album 'Back to Basis.'

WATCH NOW: Kylie Jenner does Christina Aguilera's Dirty Dance. Article continues after video.