Pop superstar Christina Aguilera is set to perform a one-off show at Melbourne's Flemington Racecourse in November this year to celebrate 20 years since the release of her iconic early noughties album 'Stripped.'
The surprise concert will mark the first time the Grammy Award-winning singer has performed in Australia since 2008, her last visit down under (July 2008) coinciding with the release of her 2006 album 'Back to Basis.'
WATCH NOW: Kylie Jenner does Christina Aguilera's Dirty Dance. Article continues after video.
For fans who have long awaited their opportunity to see the 42-year-old perform live, you have the Victorian government to thank!
The open-air concert is part of their 17-day "statewide celebration of contemporary live music" initiative Always Live which, since launching in 2022, has brought a huge program of local and international music acts to life across Melbourne from stadiums to pubs and even rooftop bars!
It's hard to believe Stripped was released 20 years ago!
Getty
When is Christina Aguilera coming to Australia?
Christina Aguilera will perform a one-off, open-air concert at Melbourne's Flemington Racecourse on Saturday, November 25th.
How much are tickets to see Christina Aguilera in Melbourne?
Ticket pricing information has not yet been released by the Victorian Government.
When do tickets for Christina Aguilera's Melbourne show go on sale?
The Victorian Government has not yet released information about when the tickets go on sale but has written on their website that the presale will take place shortly after Tuesday, August 29th.