Chrissie and Chris separated on amicable terms in 2021. Ten/Instagram

The Big Brother alumni went on to add that she felt like many women her age could "relate" to what she was going through.

"I think a lot of women can relate to this. You meet someone and you have kids and you're never alone again. Literally, never alone."

"There's someone in your bed, there's someone in your bathroom and there's someone in your space."

The pair still live together and are happily co-parenting their three children. Instagram

As she juggled her many media commitments as well as motherhood to her three children - Kit, Leo, and Peggy -Chrissie went on to admit she felt "lost" and "exhausted" for a long period of time.

"I realised I'd forgotten what I like to do because I got so used to being a service to the people I love. I really needed to control that," Chrissie said.

In the years since, and with a new lease on life, Chrissie has gone from strength to strength both in her personal life and her career.

She's lost an impressive 90kg, which she credits to taking up walking during the pandemic, she's a judge on the hit reality show The Masked Singer and as of this year, Chrissie has her own national radio show that airs weekdays on NOVA from 2pm to 4pm.

Chris and son Leo visited Chrissie in South Africa when she was a finalist on I'm A Celeb in 2015. Ten

Chrissie has also remained so amicable with Chris that the pair still live together in Melbourne, and happily co-parent their children.

"We are both so family-orientated and we are 100 percent committed to those kids," Chrissie told our sister publication TV Week in 2022.

"There is nothing we like more than parenting. So it's working beautifully. In fact, we still haven't had a fight in 15 years!"

"We are a really great unit, the five of us together, so it's a great setup and a good scenario for all of us!"

And now, it seems Chrissie has found a new romance.

Chrissie and her new man stepped out in Sydney together on July 3rd. Supplied

Flash forward to July 2023, it seems that Chrissie may be single no longer, after being spotted enjoying some pies and coffee in the trendy Sydney suburb of Newtown with a mystery man.

