After 20 years on breakfast radio and with her TV career taking on new heights this year, Chrissie Swan is set to take on a new challenge in 2023 that will see her host her own national radio show, weekdays from 2pm to 4pm.

First appearing on Australia’s very first season of Big Brother in 2003, and the third series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!, Chrissie has continued onwards and upwards, enamoring Australians everywhere with her wit, charm, and candor.

Chrissie has also previously won herself a silver Logie for her time on The Circle, also hosting Would I Lie To You, The Project, and even judging on the 2022 season of The Masked Singer - is there anything she can’t do?

And now, The Chrissie Swan Show will begin airing in January, the news coming as no surprise as Chrissy continues to cement her status as one of Australia’s most beloved media personalities and broadcasters.