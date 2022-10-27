NOVA Entertainment CEO Peter Charlton called Chrissie a “highly respected broadcaster”.
“Her engaging and down-to-earth style has seen her connect with listeners over her impressive radio career, the last seven years of which were part of Nova 100’s award-winning breakfast show,” Peter said.
“The 2pm to 4pm time slot is important to both listeners and advertisers, with a highly engaged audience often on the school run. Chrissie has really broad appeal and we can’t wait to share her charismatic broadcasting style with a national audience in this marquee day party.”
Chrissie said the new position was a “dream come true” and that whilst it was “bittersweet” to move on from her current position as part of Nova’s Melbourne breakfast show she was looking forward to a new challenge and new way to connect with listeners.
“I’ve achieved so much professionally and personally over the past seven years, and I’m thrilled to take on this new opportunity to embrace a new audience right across the country in this brand-new time slot.”
Congratulations Chrissy, we can’t wait to tune in!