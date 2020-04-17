Liam and Miley called time on their relationship last year. Instagram

The details come after Chris spoke out about the loss of his dear friend Andrew Jack, who died from coronavirus complications on March 31.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to pay tribute to the Star Wars actor in an emotional post.

"I lost a dear friend this week to Coronavirus. Andrew Jack was a wonderful, kind, beautiful soul and I and many others will miss him greatly," Hemsworth wrote on Friday.

"I worked on a number of films with him over the years and he was the best dialect/voice coach in game and was beyond instrumental in helping shape me as an actor.

"My love and support goes out to his family and to anyone and everyone who is struggling during this time. Sending everyone across the globe love and compassion. Peace".

Chris Hemsworth is mourning the loss of his dear friend Andrew Jack. Instagram

Jack worked as Hemsworth's dialect coach on many blockbusters, including Men in Black: International.

He passed away in London while his wife Gabrielle Rogers remained in quarantine in Australia.

Gabrielle took to Instagram on Monday to discuss the devastating news.

"It breaks my heart to let you know we lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus when admitted to hospital less than 48 hours ago in suburban London."

She added: "He died today. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his children, step children, grandchildren, brother, friends, and I were all "with" him. Take care out there, lovers x"