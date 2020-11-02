Chris Hemsworth dressed as Clint Eastwood for Halloween while Elsa Pataky opted for a Harley Quinn costume. Instagram

Chris and Elsa’s kids – daughter India Rose, eight and six-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan – also got into the Halloween spirit, wearing terrifying wolf and bloodied clown costumes, while Chris’ brother Luke Hemsworth donned a Joe Exotic outfit.

Although most fans were full of praise for the celebrity couple and their Halloween get-ups, some took to their Instagram comments to point out an intriguing detail that may have been missed at first glance.

Interestingly, Elsa opted to dress as a superhero from the DC universe – which is notoriously the rival world to Marvel. Chris’ most famous character, Thor, belongs to Marvel’s world.

Chris and Elsa appeared to have a ball trick or treating around their Byron Bay neighbourhood.

The Hollywood power couple moved to the low-key coastal town back in 2014 and have never looked back.

"Moving back to Australia was a very good decision for us," Chris previously admitted.

"I can be with people and talk about things that have nothing to do with the film business. That's almost impossible in LA."

The former Home and Away star added: "I don't want to be too negative about Hollywood because it's given me so many extraordinary opportunities, but I'm much more at ease back home."

Though they find the lifestyle more laid-back in Australia, Elsa has confessed there’s one habit she has Down Under that drives Chris crazy.

"Everybody here, when they tell off their kids, they're like (mimics whispering), but we are totally opposite," she told Women’s Health last year.

"We are loud and sometimes Chris gets really embarrassed. He's like, 'Stop it, everyone's looking at us’".