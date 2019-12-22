According to reports the large trucks were seen arriving at the couple's $20million mansion.

'I wish I had millions of dollars to buy that amount of water, all the demand (from the bushfire crisis) has put the prices through the roof,' a farmer told The Sydney Morning Herald.

'I've seen his gardens - it's a green, lush oasis in there,' he added.

The Hemsworth property is located in an area where strict water restrictions apply.

This means that locals are restricted to using irrigation systems for only 15 minutes a day.

That said, despite their luxury living the family are doing their best to raise money for firefighters during the drought and bushfire crisis.

They have donated a training session for the Make It Rain charity which is currently bidding at $8,000.