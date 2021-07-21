Chezzi can't hide her excitement as she shows off her new locks. Instagram

Chezzi, clearly besotted with her new look, also joked: "Now I’m going to say words like “homie”, “totes”, “rad” and “btw” to really enforce this youthful look."

She also took to her Instagram Stories to share a close-up of her do', and with the smile on her face, there's no hiding her obvious excitement.

"I am IN LOVE with this colour," she penned.

Fans are in love with her new look. Instagram

And she wasn't the only one, with Chezzi's followers taking to comment under the photo to share their praise of her new look.

"I love this on you Chez!" one fan wrote.

"Looks soo good!" another added.

"Love the shadow root. Gorgeous," a third said.

Another user wrote: "Middle part does wonders for turning back the time! Looks beautiful!"

Chezzi recently shared that her daughter Sailor was in hospital. Instagram

The trip to the salon comes at time where Chezzi needed it most, after going through a hard week with her family.

"Poor Sails spent some time in hospital this week following some complications after a severe allergic reaction to almond meal," Chezzi explained after she uploaded a photo of her daughter in hospital.

"Home now and on the mend. Thankfully."