In another lengthy post on Facebook, Chezzi spoke about how from time to time she gets told that she looks "old", and that it's always from "invisible people" that she doesn't know.

"I always wonder why they feel the need to tell me. To upset me? Make me hide in shame? Do they want me to feel embarrassed. Like I have a choice about my age? Or the ability to turn back time?" she wrote.

"Comments like “if you went back to your natural hair colour, you wouldn’t look so old”... and my response in my head - My natural colour is mostly grey.. and they think that would make me look younger?"

She also added that people say she looks more like 50 than 40, and that just the other day she was told “your face is so old it disgusts me”.

"You see, I am old. I am aged. I am weathered. I have lived a lot of life. A great deal of experience has been compiled into my relatively short number of years on the planet.

"And that, in turn has to have some effect on how we look I believe," she said.

She went on to write that she has experienced "tremendous lows", including post traumatic stress disorder, flashbacks, and witnessing "too many" deceased bodies.

She also spoke about enduring three private miscarriages, as well as surving postnatal anxiety after having three kids, and that she had suffered from 14 bouts of mastitis over three breastfeeding journeys.

"You won’t ever know what someone else has been through, so why would you ever feel you know what someone should look like? Compared to whom? We are all different. We are each special," she said.