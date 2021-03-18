Chezzi shared this photo Instagram to reveal the reality of living in the bush during a plague. Instagram

In regional NSW areas, many residents are being flooded with mice in their homes due to a mouse plague.

“Last night I found my cooking thermometer had been eaten through (after I removed it from my roast pork) and this morning we’ve found a mouse nose/snout in our cutlery drawer…” Chezzi shared.

She went on to detail in her post on social media that she’s found “mouse poo” in places such as the laundry hamper, the shower, and even in her slippers.

The Denyer family just recently welcomed baby girl Sunday (pictured). Instagram

“We’ve literally bought out every hardware stores traps and we have surrounded ourselves with a variety of contraptions…” she said.

The Denyer family are currently going through renovations, which has left them with no back wall – allowing the mice easy access.



“There is just so many now it’s laughable. Laughable because we’ve had no back wall due to our renovation (this has now been rectified and every hole filled with steel wool!),” she wrote.

Chezzi is contemplating getting a "roof snake", despite Grant’s reluctance. Instagram

The mum-of-three said she’s seriously contemplating getting a "roof snake", despite Grant’s reluctance. Chezzi also hinted this may be see the family moving out in a few weeks.

Many families have been hit by the plague, some harder than others, as it is decimating crops, destroying livelihoods and even leaving some businesses broke.

The influx of mice reportedly follows from rain and the bumper harvest of grain, which is meant to bring farmers relief, but has instead attracted millions of rodents.