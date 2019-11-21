See a full list of affected cheeses below
The products are sold in major and independent supermarkets across the country, excluding Canberra and the Northern Territory.
They are sold at Coles, Woolworths and independent retailers in New South Wales, Coles and independent stores in Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia, and independent stores in SA and Tasmania.
Those affected are marked with best before dates from January 29, 2020, and February 5, 2020, inclusive.
Any consumers concerned about their health are advised to seek medical advice and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The cheeses recalled are:
- Cremeux Brie
- Cremeux Camembert
- Cremeux Double Brie
- Divine Dairy Organic Brie
- Divine Dairy Organic Double Cream Brie
- Shale Point Double Cream Camembert
- Eureka Camembert
- Udder Delights Ash Brie
- Udder Delights Double Cream Brie
- Udder Delights Camembert
- Udder Delights Brie