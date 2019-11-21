See a full list of affected cheeses below

Several wheels of Udder Delights cheese were recalled. Food Standards Australia and New Zealand

The products are sold in major and independent supermarkets across the country, excluding Canberra and the Northern Territory.

They are sold at Coles, Woolworths and independent retailers in New South Wales, Coles and independent stores in Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia, and independent stores in SA and Tasmania.

The products aren't sold in Canberra and the Northern Territory. Woolworths

Those affected are marked with best before dates from January 29, 2020, and February 5, 2020, inclusive.

Any consumers concerned about their health are advised to seek medical advice and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Bought cheese recently? Better check it's not being recalled! Getty

Any consumers concerned about their health are advised to seek medical advice and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The brands of cheese aren't just sold at Coles and Woolworths. Coles

The cheeses recalled are:

Cremeux Brie

Cremeux Camembert

Cremeux Double Brie

Divine Dairy Organic Brie

Divine Dairy Organic Double Cream Brie

Shale Point Double Cream Camembert

Eureka Camembert

Udder Delights Ash Brie

Udder Delights Double Cream Brie

Udder Delights Camembert

Udder Delights Brie

This article originally appeared on 7News.com.au