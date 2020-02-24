RELATED: Reusable Period Knickers: We Review the Two Leading Brands

What Makes Good Underwear

Underwear can span a wide range of styles and impressions. Women have an assortment of fun, sexy, and chic options to choose from, be it comfortable bras and chilled out ‘granny panties’, or erotic g-strings and lingerie. Men’s underwear, on the other hand, can range from loose comfy boxer shorts to tight hunky briefs. Your underwear should never be physically irritating and should always fit your personal sense of style.

Everyone loves a discount – but there’s nothing worse than a poorly made pair of undies. When you’re shopping cheap, there are some tips that you should follow to make sure that your purchase is worth it.

Are they from a reputable seller? Check if you’re getting from a legitimate store and not some sketchy reseller – very important when looking for underwear online!

Can you buy them in bulk? If you’ve found yourself something that’s a little out of your price-range, see if you can get them in bulk for a better deal.

What do other people say? Underwear is one of the few products that you can’t try on and return, so check what other reviewers are saying. If a lot of people like it, chances are you will too!

While you can certainly get underwear for cheap at places like Kmart or Target, you need to be paying attention to the brand your buying! Retail stores sell all sorts of cheap undies, but they’re not created equal.

You can get a good deal at online retailers like Dugg or Undie Warehouse, but for the best quality (and price!) we’ve provided you with some better options!

Tradie No Chafe Long Leg Trunk

Why get it: No chafing even with prolonged use

How much: Starts at $18AUD

Link to purchase: Website

The name says it all. For working men or active men, these trunks are made of specially crafter polyester and moisture-wicking fabric for maximum comfort and support.

Alpha 7 Pack 7 Day Trunks

Why get it: Easy to use and easy to wash

How much: Starts at $20 AUD

Link to purchase: Website

If you’ve ever needed an easy and comfortable way to pack undies for a long trip, this is the way to do it. Machine washable for better maintenance, these undies do all the work without sacrificing comfort or style.

Jockey’s No Panty Line Promise Full Brief

Why get it: No more irritating panty lines

How much: Starts at $18 AUD

Link to purchase: Website

Smooth tactile fabric with an over-locked leg line prevents any of those panty lines from ever happening again – very useful if you’re out for work for an entire day.

Bonds Active Fit Mid Trunk MXPXA Orange and Grey

Why get it: Breathable and support the important bits

How much: 3 for $59 AUD

Link to purchase: Website

This ones for the active boys. Made of moisture wicking fabric and breathable mesh weave, these trunks will keep your stuff comfortable and cool during heavy workouts.

YOYI FASHION Women Mesh Holes Breathable Leakproof Period Panties

Why get it: Periods? No problem

How much: 4 for $35 AUD

Link to purchase: Amazon

Our personal recommendation for ladies with a heavy flow, these panties will give you a new lease on life. While they aren’t the showiest of underwear, you’ll never have to worry about spots or stains!

Cauniss Sexy Lace Briefs for Women

Why get it: All the sexiness without the discomfort

How much: Starts at $15 AUD

Link to purchase: Amazon

Thongs are NOT the last word in sexy underwear; not if these briefs have anything to say about it. They stay perfectly in place and cover up the important bits while accentuating the backside – the best mix of sultry and comfort that you can get!

Calvin Klein Ultimate Cotton Thong

Why get it: A classic design that blends style and comfort

How much: 5 for $60 AUD

Link to purchase: Website

Low rise, sleek, and sexy – this classic design will make you feel you’re not wearing underwear at all! If you’re thinking about the best bargain for quality, this is the underwear you should buy in bulk.

Saving On Your Little Secret

Cheap underwear doesn’t always mean bad – in fact, there are some great brands out there that can help you blend comfort with style for a fair price.

