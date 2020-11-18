Period undies are an option for those wanting to trade in their tampons and pads for something more eco-friendly. Modibodi

How do period undies work?

Modibodi's undies have a 3mm-thick gusset that can hold up to two tampons worth of blood. Three layers of fabric work together to wipe away moisture, fight bacteria, and absorb fluid. Thinx's underwear has an additional fourth layer that functions as a leak-resistant barrier.

Both brands look and feel similar to regular underwear, and they're leak-proof and odour-free. While the insertable Moon Cup has its perks, period panties seem to be more convenient in that they're less likely to leak. Menstrual cups are also a pain to change in public restrooms and aren't as handy for customers who have disabilities that affect their mobility.

That said, if you bleed through your underwear, you'll need to bring a spare pair and carry around your soggy undies in a bag, which, let's face it, isn't ideal. Some people wear both the cup and reusable underwear on their heavy-flow days for extra protection.

Moon Cup Getty



What styles are available?

Modibodi's range includes everything from briefs to thongs, and they come in four varieties from 'superlight' to 'heavy absorbency/overnight.' There's even the Modibodi Sensual Boyleg ($26), a daring pastel pink option that feels closest to everyday underwear.

Their range also has seamless options such as the Seamfree Bikini ($30). Just note, they'll feel tight when you first put them on. The product is designed to mould to your body, so Modibodi recommends washing them twice and wearing them in for a few days to get the perfect fit.

Modibodi's swimwear options include the Sensual Hi-Waist Bikini ($33.50), which is adorned with lace. They also have a curvy range, as well as activewear, maternity wear, and a selection aimed at teens. The products that are marketed as period friendly are also incontinence friendly.

Modibodi's g-string (pictured) is perfect for lighter period days and minimising VPL. Modibodi

Thinx bestsellers are their Air Hipphuggers ($48.50). Best for medium flow days, they're made of "micromesh" that helps to keep you feeling dry.

If you're at the end of your period and you're looking for something a little more aesthetically pleasing, Thinx Cheeky Panties ($45.50) are your best bet. They are, as you've probably guessed, a cheeky-cut, and are recommended for light days.

Thinx Sport Panties ($48.50) are your go-to if you're heading to the gym. They feel like swimwear, and the gusset is slightly thicker than their standard underwear.

Thinx offers an air Hiphugger (for light to moderate days), super Hiphugger (for your heaviest days), classic Hiphugger (for everywhere in between). Thinx

What materials are used to make these knickers?

Modibodi makes their undies from bamboo and Merino wool, and they also offer a range of vegan-friendly panties made from bamboo, spandex, polyester, and nylon. Thinx make their products from cotton, elastane, nylon and polyamide.

How do you wash period undies?

You'll need to wash your underwear at the end of the day. Rinse your undies in cold water until the water runs clear, then throw them in with the washing, preferably in a delicates bag to help them last as long as possible. Do a cold wash and make sure not to use fabric softener as this affects the underwear's functioning. Just hang dry to finish. If they accidentally go through the dryer, they'll survive, but it's best to avoid tumble-drying to ensure longevity.

So, which product is better: Modibodi or Thinx?

Modibodi are an Aussie brand making big moves for the environment and supporting homeless women along the way. As to which brand is better, that depends on what your needs are. If you're strapped for cash, Modibodi are a bit more on the affordable side than Thinx.

That said, Thinx's Super product holds up to four tampons worth of blood, so if you have a heavier flow at the start of your period, this brand has your back.

Both brands have primarily positive reviews. A reviewer on Modibodi's website said, "I had no idea whether these would feel comfortable. I worried that it might feel bulky, but wow, I was wrong! They are more comfortable than most of my regular underwear and super absorbent."

Laura, a reviewer on Thinx's page, said, "These have completely replaced pads and tampons for me. I have endometriosis and extremely painful periods that worsens when I have a tampon in, so these have made my periods so much better."

Where can I buy Modibodi and Thinx period underwear?

In Australia, you can buy Modibodi products online via their website. You can get Thinx knickers from their website, ASOS, or you can find a store near to you by searching here.



